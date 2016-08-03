First Hawaiian raises $485 million in IPO-source

Aug 3 (Reuters) - First Hawaiian Inc, the Honolulu-based bank controlled by France's BNP Paribas SA , raised $485 million in an initial public offering (IPO), giving it a market valuation of about $3.21 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.

Hawaii's oldest bank priced 21.1 million shares, the high-end its indicated range of $21 and $23, the source said on Wednesday.

The source asked not to be named. A spokesperson for First Hawaiian did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Sandra Maler)