Israel's First International Bank Q1 profit up
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 19, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

Israel's First International Bank Q1 profit up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 19 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country’s fifth-largest bank, reported a rise in quarterly net profit despite a change in the corporate tax rate that shook other lenders in the first three months of 2016.

FIBI said on Thursday it earned 147 million shekels ($38 million) in the first quarter, up from 125 million a year earlier.

The bank reported a one-time tax expense of 16 million shekels due to the corporate tax rate change.

Net financing income rose to 560 million shekels from 519 million shekels, while the bank had credit recoveries of 67 million shekels versus a credit loss expense of 12 million shekels a year earlier.

Core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets in Basel III terms rose to 9.92 percent from 9.81 percent at the end of 2015. ($1 = 3.8521 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

