FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Israel's First Intl Bank Q4 profit dips on nonrecurring items
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2017 / 8:15 AM / 5 months ago

Israel's First Intl Bank Q4 profit dips on nonrecurring items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, March 16 (Reuters) -

* First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country's fifth-largest bank, reported on Thursday a slight drop in fourth quarter net profit due to nonrecurring items.

* Net profit in the quarter totalled 112 million shekels ($31 million) compared with 117 million a year ago. Nonrecurring items decreased net profit by 29 million shekels.

* The bank signed an agreement for the sale of operations of FIBI Switzerland. A provision of 18 million shekels for expenses connected with the sale was recognised in the fourth quarter while income from the sale and the improvement in the efficiency ratio will be recognised in 2017.

* The board decided on a dividend of 70 million shekels, further to a payout of 200 million in the fourth quarter.

* Its ratio of Tier I equity capital to risk assets was 10.09 percent at the end of 2016, up from 9.81 percent a year earlier.($1 = 3.6291 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.