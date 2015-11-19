FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's First International Bank profit down on one-off items
November 19, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's First International Bank profit down on one-off items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 19 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country’s fifth-largest bank, reported a drop in quarterly profit on Thursday due to one-off provisions.

FIBI posted a net profit of 86 million shekels ($22 million) in the third quarter, compared with 135 million a year earlier.

Net profit was hit by 52 million shekels in provisions regarding a lawsuit and for retirement of workers following the bank merger with UBank.

Net interest income fell to 497 million shekels from 519 million. FIBI recorded a credit loss expense of 9 million shekels, versus recoveries of 11 million a year earlier.

Its core Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of total risk-weighted assets, edged up to 9.73 percent from 9.69 percent at the end of 2014.

The bank will pay a dividend of 70 million shekels. ($1 = 3.8850 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

