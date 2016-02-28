FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Israel's First International Bank Q4 profit doubles
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 28, 2016 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Israel's First International Bank Q4 profit doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes dollar conversion)

TEL AVIV, Feb 28 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country’s fifth-largest bank, reported a doubling in fourth-quarter profit on Sunday as the year-earlier profit was weakened by one-off regulatory and accounting items imposed on the bank.

FIBI posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 117 million shekels ($30 million) compared with 51 million a year earlier and 105 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Net interest income edged up to 499 million shekels from 498 million.

FIBI’s Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel 3 rose to 9.81 percent from 9.69 percent at the end of 2014.

$1 = 3.9085 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.