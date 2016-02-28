REFILE-Israel's First International Bank Q4 profit doubles

(Fixes dollar conversion)

TEL AVIV, Feb 28 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country’s fifth-largest bank, reported a doubling in fourth-quarter profit on Sunday as the year-earlier profit was weakened by one-off regulatory and accounting items imposed on the bank.

FIBI posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 117 million shekels ($30 million) compared with 51 million a year earlier and 105 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Net interest income edged up to 499 million shekels from 498 million.

FIBI’s Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel 3 rose to 9.81 percent from 9.69 percent at the end of 2014.