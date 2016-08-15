Israel's First International Bank Q2 profit misses estimates

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) -

* First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) on Monday reported a 14 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by a sale of shares in Visa Europe.

* FIBI, Israel's fifth-largest bank, earned quarterly net profit of 134 million shekels ($35 million), up from 118 million a year earlier.

* The bank was forecast to earn 188.5 million shekels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

* Its gain related to the Visa share sale was 57 million shekels in the second quarter.

* It provisioned 25 million shekels for the future discontinuation of operations as part of efficiency measures.

* Its Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 9.97 percent from 9.69 percent a year ago.($1 = 3.8065 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)