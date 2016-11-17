FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 17, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 9 months ago

Israel's First International Bank Q3 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net profit of 128 million shekels ($33 million) versus 86 million a year earlier.

* FIBI is Israel's fifth-largest bank.

* Net interest income rose to 553 million shekels from 497 million, while credit loss expenses widened to 21 million shekels from 9 million.

* As part of efficiency measures, FIBI will gradually reduce its workforce by an average of 130 employees a year for a total of around 650 by 2020.

* The measures will cost 207 million shekels before tax.

* FIBI declared a dividend of 200 million shekels.

* Its Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 10.05 percent from 9.81 percent at the end of 2015.

$1 = 3.8475 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

