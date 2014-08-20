FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's First International Bank sees small rise in Q2 profit
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 20, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's First International Bank sees small rise in Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 20 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country’s fifth-largest bank, reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday boosted by lower salary and other operating expenses.

FIBI posted a net profit of 160 million shekels ($45 million) in the second quarter, compared with 149 million a year earlier.

Amid a low interest rate environment, net interest income edged down to 547 million shekels from 551 million, while the bank recorded a credit loss expense of 7 million shekels, versus 12 million in the second quarter of 2013.

Smadar Barber-Tsadik, FIBI’s chief executive, said the bank was focusing on capital markets and investment advice to enhance its earnings and that FIBI’s assets grew 40 billion shekels over the past year to 330 billion.

Its core Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of total risk-weighted assets, slipped to 10.0 percent from 10.1 percent at the end of 2013. The decline was attributed to the distribution of a 230 million shekel dividend.

1 US dollar = 3.5303 Israeli shekel Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.