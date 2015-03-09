Israel's First International Bank Q4 profit down 5.5 pct

TEL AVIV, March 9 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country’s fifth-largest bank, reported a 5.5 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Monday due to one-off regulatory and accounting items imposed on the bank.

FIBI posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 61 million shekels ($15 million) compared with 136 million a year earlier. The cumulative effect of the one-off items in the quarter amounted to 41 million shekels.

Net interest income slipped to 498 million shekels from 534 million. The bank increased its expenses on credit losses to 97 million shekels from 32 million.

FIBI’s Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel 3 fell to 9.73 percent from 9.98 percent at the end of 2013.

“The group is continuing to maintain a high level of financial resilience that is reflected by high capital ratios, high liquidity and by the quality of the asset portfolio,” said the bank’s chief executive, Smadar Barber-Tsadik.