Indonesia's First Media to sell 15 pct of Internux in third quarter
July 13, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's First Media to sell 15 pct of Internux in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT First Media Tbk , the media arm of Lippo Group, is planning to sell a 15 percent stake in its broadband wireless business PT Internux through an initial public offering (IPO) in the third quarter of this year.

First Media owns 70.2 percent in Internux through PT Mitra Mandiri Mantap, according to a stock exchange filing. It did not disclose how much it is aiming to raise from the IPO.

First Media is also selling a stake in internet services provider PT Link Net Tbk and its director said earlier this month it hopes to decide the buyer in August. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata. Editing by Jane Merriman)

