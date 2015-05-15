FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's First Media seeks to sell more Link Net shares
May 15, 2015

Reuters Staff

JAKARTA, May 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT First Media Tbk is looking for an opportunity to sell more of its stake in internet provider PT Link Net Tbk, director Richard Kartawijaya said on Friday.

“We are trying to get good pricing for Link Net. It is trading at an average 5,800 rupiah now, we hope to get a higher (price),” he told reporters, adding that the share sale would take place “possibly this year”.

Link Net shares traded 4.6 percent lower to close at 5,175 rupiah ($0.3954) on Friday. First Media has a 33.8 percent stake in Link Net, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 13,000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Nick Macfie)

