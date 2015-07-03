FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's First Media aims to select buyer of Link Net stake in Aug
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's First Media aims to select buyer of Link Net stake in Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT First Media Tbk , the media arm of Lippo Group, hopes to decide the buyer of a stake in internet services provider PT Link Net Tbk in August, its director said on Friday.

As of March, First Media owned 33.82 percent of Link Net, while a unit of CVC Capital Partners held 33.45 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

First Media Director Richard Kartawijaya declined to disclose what stake it was selling but said the company still hoped to retain control of Link Net.

Indonesia’s PT Indosat Tbk and PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk were separately looking at the possibility of buying a stake in Link Net, company executives told Reuters last month. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.