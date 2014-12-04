Indonesia's First Media says may sell more shares in Link Net

JAKARTA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - PT First Media Tbk, the media arm of Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group, is considering selling more shares in its unit PT Link Net Tbk to raise funds for a planned expansion, a senior company executive said on Thursday.

First Media has said it wants to spend 1.2 trillion rupiah ($97.6 million) next year to grow its technology, media and telecommunication services.

Earlier this year, First Media, CVC Capital Partners and other shareholders sold a total of 30 percent in Link Net to raise around $455 million. First Media still owns 33.6 percent of Link Net.

First Media could sell more shares in the internet services provider to raise more funds, First Media Vice President Director Irwan Djaja told reporters, without giving further details.

Djaja forecast First Media’s revenue to grow by 20 percent next year to around 2.5 trillion rupiah due to stronger demand for its technology, media and telecommunication services.