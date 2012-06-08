FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan eyes fine on First New York for insider trading -Nikkei
June 8, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

Japan eyes fine on First New York for insider trading -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s securities regulator plans to recommend a fine of 10 million yen ($125,700) be imposed on First New York Securities for insider trading on a 2010 share issue by Tokyo Electric Power Co, the Nikkei business daily said on its Website on Friday.

Japan’s Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission had confirmation from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Japanese financial firm Nomura had leaked information about the planned share issue through a consultant to First New York, the Nikkei said.

