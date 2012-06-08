Japan watchdog seeks fine on First New York for insider trading

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s securities regulator said on Friday it has recommended a fine by imposed on First New York Securities for insider trading in a public share offering by Tokyo Electric Power Co in 2010.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) has recommended First New York be slapped with a penalty of 14.68 million yen ($184,500).

The penalty is the first against an overseas fund since the SESC launched a series of probes in 2010 to stamp out insider trading ahead of public share offerings.