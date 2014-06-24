FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's First Quantum delays $1 bln Zambia capex - director
June 24, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's First Quantum delays $1 bln Zambia capex - director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, June 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s First Quantum has delayed investment projects worth more than $1 billion in Zambia due to uncertainty over the fiscal regime in Africa’s second biggest copper producer, a director said on Tuesday.

“There has been a lot of uncertainty in the fiscal regime. First Quantum has either slowed down or postponed over $1 billion in capital expenditure because of this uncertainty,” company director Matt Pascal told a mining conference.

“If this chorus against the mining industry continues it will end up killing the golden goose,” he added. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)

