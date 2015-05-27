FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First Reserves sells final $151 mln stake in Glencore - bookrunner
May 27, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

First Reserves sells final $151 mln stake in Glencore - bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Investment firm First Reserve is selling the remaining part of its stake in mining company Glencore, and has priced shares in the accelerated bookbuild at 286.75 pence a share, a bookrunner on the deal said on Wednesday.

First Reserve is selling around 34.4 million shares in the company, in a placement run by Deutsche Bank. The price values the share sale at about 98.6 million pounds ($150.96 million). ($1 = 0.6532 pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

