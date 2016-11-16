FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First Solar to slash 1,600 jobs
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 9 months ago

First Solar to slash 1,600 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment maker, said it would slash about 1,600 jobs, or 27 percent of its global workforce, to cut costs as it transitions to production of Series 6 modules.

The company also forecast on Wednesday 2017 net sales of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, well below analysts' average estimate of $2.98 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First Solar said the restructuring is expected to result in pretax charges of between $500 million-$700 million, anticipated primarily in 2016. (bit.ly/2givx1p)

The company warned earlier this month of significant challenges next year due to a 30 percent slide in prices, driven by lower demand in China and the resulting oversupply of panels globally. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

