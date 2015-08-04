First Solar 2nd-quarter earnings rise sharply

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. solar company First Solar Inc on Tuesday reported sharply higher quarterly sales and earnings due to increased revenue from a large project in Nevada and the sale of majority stakes in two others in California.

Net income for the second quarter was $94.5 million, or 93 cents per share, compared with $4.5 million, or 4 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $896 million from $544.35 million a year ago.

Analysts were expecting earnings per share of 36 cents, excluding items, and revenue of $751.72, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)