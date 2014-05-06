FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First Solar profit almost doubles, raises full-year forecast
May 6, 2014 / 8:17 PM / 3 years ago

First Solar profit almost doubles, raises full-year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc’s quarterly profit nearly doubled as revenue increased and operating expenses fell.

The company raised its full-year earnings forecast to $2.40-2.80 per share from its previous forecast of $2.20-$2.60 per share.

Net income jumped to $112 million, or $1.10 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $59.1 million, or 66 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales rose 26 percent to $950.2 million. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

