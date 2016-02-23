FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-First Solar's quarterly revenue beats estimates
February 23, 2016 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-First Solar's quarterly revenue beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds forecast, shares)

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Solar panel maker First Solar Inc reported its third quarterly revenue beat in a row, sending its shares up 4.4 percent in after-hours trading.

The company’s net sales fell 6.5 percent to $942.3 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, but beat analysts’ average estimate of $929 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, the Tempe, Arizona-based company reduced its net sales forecast for 2016 while raising the lower end of its gross margin expectation.

The company said it now expects 2016 net sales of $3.8 billion-$4 billion, lower than the $3.9 billion-$4.1 billion it previously forecast.

First Solar raised its gross margin forecast to 17 percent-18 percent for 2016, from the 16 percent-18 percent range it provided earlier.

The company’s net income fell to $164.1 million, or $1.60 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $193.3 million, or $1.90 per share, a year earlier.

Up to Tuesday’s close of $61.79, the company’s shares had risen 31 percent in the past 12 months. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

