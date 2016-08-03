First Solar's profit falls 86 pct due to restructuring charge

Aug 3 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc posted a 86 percent drop in quarterly profit due to a restructuring charge of $86 million, primarily related to the decision to end production of the TetraSun crystalline silicon product.

The company's net income fell to $13.41 million, or 13 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $93.89 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

However, revenue rose 4.3 percent to $934.4 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)