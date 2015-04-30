FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Solar panel maker First Solar reports quarterly loss
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

Solar panel maker First Solar reports quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. solar panel maker First Solar Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as it sold fewer power plants.

The company posted a net loss of $62.3 million, or 62 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $112 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 50.6 percent to $469.2 million.

First Solar sold fewer power plants in the quarter as part of plans to spin off some of its power plant assets into a separate company, which it will co-own with rival SunPower Corp . (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.