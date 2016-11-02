FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
First Solar's profit slumps 56 pct; company cuts 2016 rev forecast
November 2, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 10 months ago

First Solar's profit slumps 56 pct; company cuts 2016 rev forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, reported a 55.9 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, and the company cut its full-year revenue forecast for the second time.

The company cut its revenue guidance to $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion from $3.8 billion-$4 billion as it revised the sale timing for its California Flats and Moapa projects. The projects are now expected to be sold in 2017.

First Solar's net income fell to $154.1 million, or $1.49 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $349.3 million, or $3.41 per share, a year earlier.

Net income in the quarter was hurt by pre-tax charges of $4 million.

First Solar, the first major U.S. solar company to report quarterly results, said net sales fell 45.9 percent to $688 million due to the completion of multiple systems projects during the quarter. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

