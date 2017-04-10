MOVES-First State Investments hires head of high yield fixed income team

April 10 (Reuters) - Asset management company First State Investments has hired Matt Philo to lead its newly launched high yield team as part of its plan to expand its global fixed income business.

Philo, who will be based in New York, will head a team of five investment professionals and collaborate with the company's fixed income teams across the United States, Asia and EMEA.

Previously Philo was executive managing director/head of high yield at MacKay Shields LLC, with responsibility for over $22 billion in group assets. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)