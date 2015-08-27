Class status may be revived in suit over real estate kickbacks

(Reuters) - Homeowners accusing title insurance company First American Corporation of violating a federal law barring real estate settlement kickback schemes may have grounds to pursue claims as a group, a federal appeals court ruled.

The decision on Monday by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals marks “an important step in vindicating the interests of consumers nationwide who did business with First American,” said Cy Smith of Zuckerman Spaeder, who argued the case against the company before the appellate court.

