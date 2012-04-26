FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-First American Financial misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-First American Financial misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Title insurer First American Financial Corp’s quarterly profit missed Wall Street expectations, as higher costs weighed on the company’s results.

The company, one of the largest U.S. title insurers by revenue, posted a profit of $31.3 million for the first quarter, or 29 cents per share, compared with a loss of $15.3 million, or 15 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected the Santa Ana, California-based company to earn 32 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Personnel costs increased 7 percent to $277.6 million.

Total revenue rose 4 percent to $966.8 million.

Fellow title insurer Stewart Information Services Corp posted a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by higher expenses.

Net loss rose to $12.2 million, or 63 cents a share, from $10.3 million, or 55 cents a share, a year ago.

Employee costs increased 9 percent to $128.2 million from the previous year.

Shares of the First American Financial closed at $17.52 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, while those of Stewart Information closed at $15.74.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.