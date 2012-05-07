FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 9:55 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-First Bancorp narrows loss, buys credit card portfolio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 loss $0.06/shr vs loss $1.66/shr last year

* Buys FirstBank-branded credit card portfolio of $400 mln

May 7 (Reuters) - First BanCorp posted a narrower quarterly loss on a lower provision for loan and lease losses, and the private equity bank said it will buy a credit-card portfolio to re-enter the credit card business.

The Puerto Rico-based bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico said it would buy the FirstBank-branded credit card portfolio of about $400 million from FIA Card Services.

The portfolio contains about 150,000 active credit card relationships, the company said in a statement.

The company’s first-quarter net loss narrowed to $13.2 million, or 6 cents per share, from $35.4 million, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier.

Provision for loan and lease losses fell almost 60 percent to $36.2 million in the quarter.

“Our non-performing assets levels remain elevated and continue to be a challenge in the current economic environment. Improving asset quality continues to be our first priority,” Chief Executive Aurelio Alemán said in a statement.

The company’s shares, which have gained almost 20 percent year-to-date, closed at $4.17 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

