8th Circuit to hear arguments next month over inmate debit cards
September 22, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

8th Circuit to hear arguments next month over inmate debit cards

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oral arguments have been set for Oct. 22 in a federal appeals court over whether a Minnesota county and First California Bank deprived inmates of due process rights by requiring them to take debit cards for money owed to them when they were released.

Filed in 2013, the proposed class action accused the defendants of violating the U.S. Constitution by confiscating individuals’ cash and refusing to return it in any form other than a “fee-laden” debit card. The former inmates are represented by lawyers at Jones Day and the Law Office of Joshua R. Williams.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1G02L7h

