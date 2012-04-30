FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-First Data buys remaining stake in OmniPay
April 30, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-First Data buys remaining stake in OmniPay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Credit card processor First Data Corp, a unit of private equity firm KKR, bought the remaining 30 percent stake in payment processor OmniPay from FEXCO.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

First Data has had an equity investment in OmniPay, a provider of card and electronic payment processing services to merchant acquiring banks, since 2002 and took a majority stake in August 2006.

FEXCO users will continue to have uninterrupted access to OmniPay platform, First Data said in a statement.

