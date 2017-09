First Data Corp, one of the country’s largest credit card payment processors, must face a class action accusing it of imposing unfair penalties on small businesses that break their card terminal leases, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a decision issued Tuesday, the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals reversed a lower court which had previously dismissed the case for lack of standing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HpC6S4