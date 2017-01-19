FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FirstEnergy to sell 4 Pennsylvania gas plants
#Market News
January 19, 2017 / 7:36 PM / 7 months ago

FirstEnergy to sell 4 Pennsylvania gas plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - FirstEnergy Corp said on Thursday it would sell four gas-generating plants in Pennsylvania and portion of a Virginia hydroelectric power station to a unit of LS Power Equity Partners III LP for about $925 million.

The power stations, owned by FirstEnergy's units, have a total capacity of 1,572 megawatts (MW).

Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy's move comes as it shifts its focus to more regulated markets by selling or deactivating assets in highly competitive and less regulated markets.

FirstEnergy will own or control a total generating capacity of about 15,380 MW upon the closing of the deal. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

