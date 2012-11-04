FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FirstEnergy service restored to more than 1.7 mln out of 2.3 mln affected
#Market News
November 4, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-FirstEnergy service restored to more than 1.7 mln out of 2.3 mln affected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Firstenergy Corp : * Says service restored to more than 1.7 million customers affected by

hurricane sandy * Says storm had left more than 2.3 million Firstenergy customers without power

in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland. * Says in New Jersey over 700,000 customers had power restored in 120 hours

since storm, additional 135,000 expected to be restored today * Says appx 473,000 of the 1.2 million jcp&l customers affected by sandy remain

without power, most to be restored by Wednesday November 7 * Says appx 39,000 of 201,000 mon power customers impacted remain without power * Says of 21,000 metropolitan Edison customers remain without service * Says more than 288,000 cei customers lost power from sandy, 10,000 customers

remain without power * Says more than 150,000 potomac Edison customers impacted by sandy, appx 8,000

remain without power

