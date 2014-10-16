FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FirstEnergy says second nurse diagnosed with Ebola visited one Akron-area employee
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FirstEnergy says second nurse diagnosed with Ebola visited one Akron-area employee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - FirstEnergy Corp :

* Statement from FirstEnergy

* Learned on Wednesday, that second nurse diagnosed with Ebola visited with one Akron-area employee of co during stay in northeast Ohio

* Says a second employee has self-identified as possibly having contact

* Says these two employees do not have direct contact with FirstEnergy’s customers

* Says the first employee was notified by the center for disease control

* Immediately requested the employees remain home from work, with pay, through the incubation period for the virus, which is up to 21 days

* Says company will provide employees with access to medical information, respond to any employee questions and concerns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.