BRIEF-FirstEnergy says second nurse diagnosed with Ebola visited one Akron-area employee

Oct 16 (Reuters) - FirstEnergy Corp :
* Statement from FirstEnergy
* Learned on Wednesday, that second nurse diagnosed with Ebola visited with one Akron-area employee of co during stay in northeast Ohio
* Says a second employee has self-identified as possibly having contact
* Says these two employees do not have direct contact with FirstEnergy’s customers
* Says the first employee was notified by the center for disease control
* Immediately requested the employees remain home from work, with pay, through the incubation period for the virus, which is up to 21 days
* Says company will provide employees with access to medical information, respond to any employee questions and concerns