UPDATE 1-FirstEnergy posts higher 1st-qtr profit
May 1, 2012 / 1:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-FirstEnergy posts higher 1st-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - FirstEnergy Corp posted a higher quarterly profit as an expanded business and customer base helped the power company offset lower demand due to warmer weather.

January-March net profit was $306 million, or 73 cents per share, higher than $52 million, or 15 cents per share, a year ago.

Ohio-based FirstEnergy, which supplies power to about 6 million customers, said revenue rose 14 percent to $4.08 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 82 cents a share.

FirstEnergy Shares, which have risen about 17 percent in the last year, closed at $46.82 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

