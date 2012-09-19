UPDATE 1-FirstEnergy expects to cut 200 jobs, more may follow

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Power producer FirstEnergy Corp expects to lay off 200 people as customer load growth slows and power prices remain weak, and the company said there could be further workforce reductions throughout 2013.

Ohio-based FirstEnergy is reviewing workforce at corporate support departments and electric utility FirstEnergy Solutions, located primarily in Akron.

FirstEnergy’s subsidiaries had 17,257 employees in the United States as of Dec. 31, 2011.

A weak economy has taken a toll on industrial demand for power in the United States, pushing down prices.