BRIEF-Firstextile 9-month revenue up 5 pct to 161.8 mln euros

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Firstextile AG

* Says Q3 revenue at 69.3 million euros, overall revenue in 9 months of 2014 at 161.8 million euros, roughly 5 pct above previous year

* Says earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at 31.1 million euros in 9 months of 2014 (9 months 2013: 32.9 million euros), EBIT margin at 19.2 pct

* Says management confirms guidance for full year 2014

* Says net profit was at 24.1 million euros in first nine months of 2014 (9 months 2013: 26.1 million euros)