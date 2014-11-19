FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Firstextile 9-month revenue up 5 pct to 161.8 mln euros
November 19, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Firstextile 9-month revenue up 5 pct to 161.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Firstextile AG

* Says Q3 revenue at 69.3 million euros, overall revenue in 9 months of 2014 at 161.8 million euros, roughly 5 pct above previous year

* Says earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at 31.1 million euros in 9 months of 2014 (9 months 2013: 32.9 million euros), EBIT margin at 19.2 pct

* Says management confirms guidance for full year 2014

* Says net profit was at 24.1 million euros in first nine months of 2014 (9 months 2013: 26.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
