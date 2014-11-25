FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FirstFarms Q3 pretax profit up to DKK 7.0 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 25, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FirstFarms Q3 pretax profit up to DKK 7.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - FirstFarms A/S :

* Has in accounting period of 9 months realised a turnover of 105.8 million Danish crowns, an EBIT result of 19.1 million crowns and a pre-tax result of 13.8 million crowns

* Q3 turnover 66.8 million Danish crowns versus 48.1 million crowns

* Q3 pretax profit 7.0 million crowns versus 3.7 million crowns

* Maintains 2014 expectations of an EBIT result of 17-22 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

