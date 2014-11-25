BRIEF-FirstFarms Q3 pretax profit up to DKK 7.0 mln

Nov 25 (Reuters) - FirstFarms A/S :

* Has in accounting period of 9 months realised a turnover of 105.8 million Danish crowns, an EBIT result of 19.1 million crowns and a pre-tax result of 13.8 million crowns

* Q3 turnover 66.8 million Danish crowns versus 48.1 million crowns

* Q3 pretax profit 7.0 million crowns versus 3.7 million crowns

* Maintains 2014 expectations of an EBIT result of 17-22 million crowns