FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Firstgroup says still preparing to run West Coast line from Dec.
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 2, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Firstgroup says still preparing to run West Coast line from Dec.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Firstgroup PLC : * Overall trading for the group during the first half of the year is in line

with our expectations * UK bus division is expected to deliver like-for-like passenger revenue growth

of 2.5% in the period * UK rail division like-for-like passenger revenue expected to increase by 8.1% * Shortlisted for all three rail franchises currently out for tender. * To prepare for a successful mobilisation on 9 December 2012 to operate

intercity west coast franchise * Remains committed to its current policy of dividend growth of 7.0% through to

the end of the financial year 2012/13

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.