FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aviva's McFarlane to be named FirstGroup's chairman -Sky News
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

Aviva's McFarlane to be named FirstGroup's chairman -Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - British bus and rail operator FirstGroup is expected to appoint Aviva’s John McFarlane as its next chairman, replacing company founder Martin Gilbert, Sky News reported.

McFarlane, who has served as the chairman of insurer Aviva since July 2012, is expected to be named FirstGroup chairman on Friday, Sky said, without citing a source for its report.

FirstGroup could not be reached for a comment outside normal working hours. Aviva also was not available for a comment.

FirstGroup said in May that Gilbert would step down as chairman after a 27-year stint with the company once a successor is appointed. The company posted a sharp rise in first-half pretax profit in November after it launched a rights issue in May to raise 615 million pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.