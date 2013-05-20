FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FirstGroup launches rights issue as profit falls
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 20, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

FirstGroup launches rights issue as profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Bus and rail operator FirstGroup said it would raise 615 million pounds ($934 million) through a rights issue to pay down debt after its full-year profit fell more than a third.

FirstGroup on Monday said its pretax profit fell 36.5 percent to 172.4 million pounds in the year to the end of March on revenue up 3.3 percent to 6.9 billion pounds.

FirstGroup also said that its chairman Martin Gilbert would step down once a successor has been appointed.

The company’s debt rose 7.7 percent to stand at 1.98 billion pounds at the end of March.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.