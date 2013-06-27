FirstGroup CEO declines bonus after defensive rights issue

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive of FirstGroup has waived his bonus for the second year running after the British bus and rail operator was forced to defend its credit rating with a discounted rights issue.

Tim O‘Toole, who succeeded transport industry veteran Moir Lockhead as CEO in 2010, turned down a bonus of 70 percent of his 1.02 million pounds ($1.56 million) salary for the 2012/13 financial year.

He was entitled to the bonus after the group hit internal targets for the year, but the company last month was forced to defend its investment-grade credit rating by launching a discounted rights issue, which raised around 600 million pounds.

The company, which also reported a 36.5 percent fall in profits for the year to the end of March, launched the rights issue to help cut its growing 2 billion pound debt and allow it to upgrade its fleet and IT systems.

FirstGroup has struggled to reduce its borrowings, much of which were incurred by the 1.9 billion pound acquisition of U.S. bus business Laidlaw in 2007. Its debts have risen 7.7 percent over the past year.

The Scotland-based company, which also runs Greyhound buses in the United States, will breach its banking covenants if its debt reaches more than 3.5 times its earnings. Its debt is currently around three times earnings.

O‘Toole’s salary will be frozen for the 2013/14 financial year, the company said it its annual report, published on Thursday.

American O‘Toole also turned down his bonus for 2011/12 after the company lost a lucrative deal last year when the 13-year contract for Britain’s West Coast Main Line, which it was originally awarded, was pulled by the government after flaws were found in the bidding process.