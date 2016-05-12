FirstGroup gets nod for London-Edinburgh open access rail services

May 12 (Reuters) - British transport company FirstGroup on Thursday said it had obtained approval from the country’s rail regulator to launch open access rail services between London and Edinburgh.

FirstGroup, which runs trains in some parts of Britain and yellow school buses in the U.S., said the 10-year track access would enable its East Coast Trains to begin operating five trains a day each way from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)