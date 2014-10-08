FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FirstGroup guides towards stronger second half, loses ScotRail contract
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 8, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

FirstGroup guides towards stronger second half, loses ScotRail contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Transport company FirstGroup guided towards a stronger second half of the year and said it did not expect its medium term targets to be hindered by the loss of a contract to run a rail service in Scotland.

The company, which operates bus services in the U.S. and rail and bus services in Britain, on Wednesday said it remained confident that its financial performance would improve over the six months to the end of March after “variable” conditions over the last six months.

Stronger second-half profits would be driven by the seasonal nature of its First Student business, which runs yellow school buses in the United States.

The loss of the Scottish rail contract, ScotRail, which it has operated since 2004, would not affect the company’s medium term targets, FirstGroup said.

FirstGroup also lost out on a contract to run rail services on the Thameslink network in England in May, a line it had been operating.

It said it remained in talks with the British government’s transport department about a potential direct award, that is one without a competitive process, to continue to operate First Great Western, another rail line in England.

FirstGroup is due to announce its half-year results on Nov. 5.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.