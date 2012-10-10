FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trio of Canadian miners report higher production
October 10, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

Trio of Canadian miners report higher production

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Canada's First Majestic Silver Corp
reported a 29 percent jump in quarterly silver production,
setting a company record, while production at two other Canadian
miners, Great Panther Silver Ltd and Brigus Gold Corp, rose as
well.
    First Majestic said total silver production at its mines in
Mexico reached about 2.2 million ounces in the third quarter,
crossing the 2 million threshold for the first time in a single
quarter. The Vancouver-based company expects to reach the 3
million mark over the next several quarters as it steps up
production.
    Great Panther, another Vancouver-based silver miner, said
silver production was up 8 percent at 371,857 ounces in the
quarter, but it brought down its metal production forecast to
2.2 to 2.4 million equivalent silver ounces, from 2.5 to 2.75
million it had forecast earlier.
    Halifax-based Brigus Gold Corp produced 19,526 ounces of
gold in the third quarter, up 7 percent from the second quarter.
The company also secured C$30 million in debt financing.

