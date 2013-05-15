FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First Majestic cuts 2013 capital spending by 16 pct
May 15, 2013 / 11:51 AM / in 4 years

First Majestic cuts 2013 capital spending by 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s First Majestic Silver Corp cut its 2013 capital expenditure by 16 percent due to a decline in silver prices and warned it could make further cuts later in the year.

The company also reported a modest rise in first-quarter profit on higher production. Net income rose to $26.5 million, or 23 cents per basic share, during January-March from $26.4 million, or 25 cents per basic share, a year earlier.

The company had 11 percent more outstanding shares in the first quarter compared with a year earlier.

Silver prices fell 7.8 percent to average $30.08 per ounce during January-March.

