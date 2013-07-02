FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivus's top shareholder proposes former AstraZeneca exec as CEO
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2013 / 12:25 PM / in 4 years

Vivus's top shareholder proposes former AstraZeneca exec as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Vivus Inc’s largest shareholder First Manhattan Co said it proposed a former senior executive of AstraZeneca Plc as chief executive of the obesity drug maker, a move that could swing shareholder support for the activist investor’s board slate ahead of a proxy vote.

Anthony Zook, who was executive vice-president for global commercial operations at AstraZeneca until February, helped in launch some of the British drug giant’s biggest products, including the blockbuster heartburn drug Nexium and cholesterol medicine Crestor.

First Manhattan, owner of 9.9 percent of Vivus shares, has repeatedly criticized the drug maker for mishandling the launch of its obesity drug Qsymia.

First Manhattan put forth a slate of nine candidates that it hopes will win seats on the Vivus board at the shareholder meeting on July 15.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.