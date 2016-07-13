FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huntington Bancshares wins antitrust approval for bank buy
#Market News
July 13, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

Huntington Bancshares wins antitrust approval for bank buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - Huntington Bancshares Inc , which owns Huntington National Bank and has branches in six states, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy FirstMerit Corp on the condition that the companies sell 13 branches in Ohio, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

They agreed to sell 13 branches in northeastern Ohio, two in Ashtabula county and 11 in Stark County, the department said in a statement.

The deal, estimated to be worth about $3.4 billion, must still be approved by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Ohio-based Huntington is in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia while FirstMerit is in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
