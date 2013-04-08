FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First NBC Bank files for $115 mln IPO
April 8, 2013 / 7:47 PM / in 4 years

First NBC Bank files for $115 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - First NBC Bank Holding filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $115 million in an initial public offering.

The bank, which plans to list on the Nasdaq, did not disclose the number of shares it planned to sell or their expected price.

The New Orleans, Louisiana-based company had total assets of $2.7 billion, net loans of $1.9 billion and total deposits of $2.3 billion as of Dec. 31, according to its preliminary filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ()

First NBC Bank, which caters to the Greater New Orleans metropolitan area and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, named Keefe Bruyette & Woods and Sandler O‘Neill & Partners as the lead underwriters to the offering.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

