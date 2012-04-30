UPDATE 1-First Nickel resumes operations at Ontario mine

April 30 (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Nickel Inc said it resumed operations at its flagship Lockerby nickel-copper mine in Ontario, nearly a week after the labor ministry ordered it to stop work at the site citing safety issues.

The Lockerby team has resolved the issues causing the interruption, Chief Executive Thomas Boehlert said in a statement.

The Canadian miner does not expect the work stoppage to impact second-quarter production.

The stop work order at the mine, which is in the Sudbury Basin, was lifted on Sunday.

The company is ramping up production at the Lockerby mine, which is expected to reach full output by end of the year.

The mine is expected to produce about 10 million pounds of nickel and about 7 million pounds of copper annually.

Shares of the company, which also owns exploration properties in the Timmins region of northern Ontario and the Belmont region of Eastern Ontario, closed at 10 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.